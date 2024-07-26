Congress forms committees to negotiate with MVA partners ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections

Mumbai: As the Vidhan Sabha elections approach, the Congress has constituted committees to negotiate with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) partners - Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

AICC general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal has formed two committees, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).

The MPCC committee includes Nana Patole, the President of MPCC, Balasaheb Thorat, the leader of Congress Legislature Party, Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Prithviraj Chavan, former Chief Minister and Dr Nitin Raut, Naseem Khan and Satej Patil.