Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar supports tie-up with MNS for civic polls; 'politics of convenience': BJP

Bawankule said the Congress had earlier firmly opposed any alliance with the MNS due to the latter's aggressive agitations against Hindi-speaking people.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 14:40 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 14:40 IST
