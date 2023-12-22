Maharashtra Congress MLA Sunil Kedar sentenced to five years in jail in Rs 125 cr scam case

Mumbai: In a significant development in Maharashtra politics, Sunil Kedar, senior Congress MLA from the Vidarbha region, has been sentenced to a five-year jail term following his conviction in a 21-year-old alleged Rs 125 crore scam involving the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank.

A five-time MLA from Saoner in Nashik district, Kedar (62) hails from a prominent political family and previously held a ministerial position in the former Congress-NCP Democratic Front government.

The development comes as a major jolt to the Maharashtra Congress, especially in the wake of the December 28 foundation day celebrations the party is organising in Nagpur, to be attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's top brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.