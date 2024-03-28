Congress suffers a jolt in Ramtek reserved seat

If the ECI too rejects Barve’s nomination paper on this count, then the Congress’ dummy candidate and her husband Shyamlal Barve shall contest the seat, according to reports reaching here.

The order came after a person filed a complaint recently questioning the caste certificate of Barve, claiming she had not followed the due legal process to acquire it.

“What has happened is politically motivated,” said Barve, who was the candidate of Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

It may be mentioned Maha Yuti fielded Umred MLA Raju Parve resigned from Congress and as a legislator to join the Shiv Sena in place of sitting two-time MP Krupal Tumane.

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that the BJP is using the formula of “saam daam dand bhed” against the Congress and its allies. “The Lok Sabha elections of the country which is considered as a celebration of democracy. In such a time, the impartial behaviour of the government agencies is expected, however, that is not happening. That is why Rashmi Barve's caste certificate has been canceled by the committee. The committee which issues the caste certificate cannot cancel the caste validity certificate. The committee issued a notice on the caste certificate on March 20 and canceled the certificate within eight days,” he said.

Wadettiwar pointed out that Amravati sitting MP Navneet Rana's caste validity certificate was revoked by the Bombay High Court, but she remained an MP for five years pending a case in the Supreme Court, and is now fielded by the BJP.

In a related development, Congress general secretary has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. “Bawankule falsely claimed that there was an order and judgment from the Supreme Court in favour of

Navneet Rana following her joining the BJP. This deliberate spreading of false information is a clear attempt to influence voters and violates not only the model code of conduct but also constitutes a crime under the Indian Penal Code and amounts to contempt of court,” he said.