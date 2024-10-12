Congress suspends MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'

<p>Mumbai: The Congress in Maharashtra on Saturday suspended Sulbha Khodke, MLA from Amravati, for six years for "anti party activities" ahead of assembly elections.</p><p>Khodke was one of the seven MLAs who cross-voted in the legislative council elections which resulted in the defeat of PWP leader Jayant Patil, a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Opposition, earlier this year.</p><p>There were numerous complaints about Khodke working against the party, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Use your vote as weapon, says Raj Thackeray as MNS plans to contest 225-250 seats.<p>The decision to suspend her was taken on the instructions of the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, he said.</p><p>Khodke's husband is a close aide of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She is likely to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, sources said.</p>