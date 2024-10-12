Home
Congress suspends MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'

There were numerous complaints about Khodke working against the party, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 11:58 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 11:58 IST
