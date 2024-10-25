Home
Cops nab accused within hours of man's murder in Thane district

The accused, a resident of Indira Nagar in Ulhasnagar, attempted to flee the town with his wife and was nabbed from Kalyan railway station within five hours of the killing.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:09 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 09:09 IST
