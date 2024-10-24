Home
Couple among 3 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

The accused were booked under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 08:38 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 08:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNavi Mumbai

