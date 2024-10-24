Couple among 3 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

<p>Thane: Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly staying illegally in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip, personnel of the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out a raid in a residential premises in Taloja area on Wednesday.</p>.Bangladesh's interim govt bans Awami League-backed Chhatra League under Anti-Terrorism Act.<p>They caught a Bangladeshi couple, in the age group of 28 to 37, and another woman aged 35 who were staying illegally in a flat in Navi Mumbai, the official from Taloja police station said.</p>.<p>The accused were booked under provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said.</p>