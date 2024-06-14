Home
Court acquits Dawood Ibrahim’s brother in extortion case

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete held that as the prosecution failed to substantiate charges against Kaskar and acquitted him giving him benefit of doubt.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 15:26 IST
Thane: In a significant development, fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s younger brother Iqbal Kaskar—who was arrested in a case of extortion—has been acquitted by a court in Thane city.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete held that as the prosecution failed to substantiate charges against Kaskar and acquitted him giving him benefit of doubt. 

According to the charges, Kaskar extorted Rs 3 crore from a builder over a 38-acre land deal  in Gorai in Mumbai. 

Kaskar was booked by Thane Police under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as well as Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) as part of a case registered at Thane Nagar police station on 3 October, 2017.

Published 14 June 2024, 15:26 IST
