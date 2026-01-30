Menu
Court bars filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making 'derogatory' comments against Salman Khan, kin

Judge P G Bhosale passed the ad-interim ex-parte injunction against Kashyap and two others while hearing a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsSalman KhanMaharashtraAbhinav Kashyap

