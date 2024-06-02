CSMT can now accommodate 24 coach trains

Mumbai: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus of Mumbai can now accommodate passenger trains of 24 coaches.

From Friday-Sunday, the Mumbai division of Central Railway has planned several infrastructure upgrades for which it had undertaken a special block.

Various departments worked in tandem and successfully completed the mammoth task of commissioning of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at CSMT for extension of platform no. 10 and 11 and widening of platform numbers 5 and 6 at Thane station well before the targeted time to ensure smooth travelling to all commuters.

After extension of CSMT’s platform no 10 and 11 by 385 meters, the length has been increased to 690 meters and can now accommodate passenger trains of 24 coaches.