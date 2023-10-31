Curfew in parts of Beed district after violence during Maratha quota stir; Internet services shut

When contacted, Inspector General of Police (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range) Dnyaneswar Chavan told PTI that , 'Security has been beefed up at the residences, offices of public representatives and ministers. Additional force has been deployed in Beed district.' Earlier in the day, the residence of NCP (Ajit Pawar group) MLA Solanke at Majalgaon town in Beed district was set on fire and stones were hurled at it by a group of quota agitators late in the morning, police said.