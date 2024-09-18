'Dawn of new era for our democracy': Shinde Sena hails One Nation, One Election

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has hailed the Centre's decision to introduce 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.
Shinde's and Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader Dr Shrikant Shinde, has extended his full support to the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the Ramnath Kovind Committee's recommendations.
"This significant policy shift is seen as a watershed moment in India’s electoral reform journey, promising more streamlined governance and political continuity," the junior Shinde said.
Expressing the Shiv Sena's approval approval for the initiative, Dr Shinde said, "This Cabinet decision marks the dawn of a new era for our democracy. Simultaneous elections across the nation will not only drastically reduce administrative and financial burdens but will also ensure that governments can focus on long-term governance instead of being repeatedly disrupted by election cycles. It's a crucial reform that aligns with India’s vision of progress and stability."
He further emphasized that this initiative will foster national unity by synchronizing the election process, reducing political polarization, and allowing governments to remain focused on development agendas without the frequent interruptions caused by staggered elections.
The initiative is also expected to bring down enormous election-related costs and avoid the policy paralysis that occurs when various elections overlap, he said.
"By holding simultaneous elections, the nation can focus on its long-term goals of economic and social development, ensuring that governance remains effective throughout elected terms.This is a forward-thinking reform, a game-changer for our democratic structure, ensuring that governance is not compromised by the demands of frequent elections. It enhances the quality of decision-making and provides much-needed political stability,” Dr. Shinde noted.
