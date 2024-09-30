Days after massive protest, demolition of illegal portions of Dharavi mosque begins

<p>Mumbai: The demolition of unauthorised portions of a mosque in Dharavi in Mumbai has begun, office bearers of the trust that manages the place of worship said on Monday. </p><p>A report on the demolition has been submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an office bearer told PTI. </p><p>"Since the mosque is surrounded by slums, it might take some time for the demolition to be completed," he added. </p>.Tensions in Mumbai as BMC team reaches Dharavi to demolish 'illegal' portion of mosque.<p>On September 21, hundreds of residents had blocked the arterial 90-feet road in Dharavi to stop a BMC team from demolishing illegal portions of the mosque. To defuse the situation, trustees of the mosque held talks and submitted a written request to the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of the BMC's G North ward seeking four to five days to remove these portions. </p><p>During the protest, some individuals allegedly pelted stones at a BMC vehicle, breaking its front glass, after which an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.</p>