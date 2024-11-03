Death threat to Yogi Adityanath: Woman behind message arrested by Mumbai Police

<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police received a message threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, following which officials arrested a woman for sending the message.</p><p>The city police's traffic control room received the message from an unknown number saying if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post, then he will be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.</p><p>The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for the state assembly election campaign and have launched a probe into the threat message, the official added.</p>