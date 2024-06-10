Decent and respectful last rite as important as other fundamental rights: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The right of a dead person to a decent and respectful last rite is as important as other fundamental rights, the Bombay High Court observed on Monday while hearing a PIL seeking additional burial grounds for Mumbai's eastern suburbs.

Should people "go to Mars" for burial?, asked an exasperated HC and pointed out that since November, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not been able to find a plot for a burial ground.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar pulled up the BMC for its callous approach in providing additional burial grounds for the eastern suburbs for over two years.

A statutory duty and obligation was cast on the municipal corporation to provide adequate place for respectful disposal of the dead. Civic authorities cannot shirk their responsibility in this regard, the bench noted.