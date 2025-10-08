Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Deposit Rs 60 cr, will then consider plea for permission to go abroad: Bombay High Court to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Denying permission to travel, the High Court also refused to pause the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 10:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High CourtShilpa ShettyRaj Kundra

Follow us on :

Follow Us