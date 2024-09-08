Devendra Fadnavis can’t read Sharad Pawar’s mind even after 100 births, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis won't be able to read Sharad Pawar’s mind even after 100 births and targeted Union minister Amit Shah, prompting a counter by BJP's Ashish Shelar.

While Raut made jibes at Shah over his visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol, Shelar demanded an apology from Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the ex-chief minister had stopped public celebrations during the Ganesh festival citing COVID-19.

Raut’s remarks against Fadnavis came days after the deputy CM claimed that NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar had shortlisted three to four names for the CM’s post ahead of the state elections, but Thackeray was not one of them.

Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners Congerss, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have said that they would contest the Maharashtra polls, likely to be held in October or November, as one unit.