Devendra Fadnavis shares his photo from Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Mumbai: Recalling memories, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared an old photo of his with karsevaks at the Nagpur station as they were heading for Ayodhya during the 1992 movement.

The photo appeared in Navbharat daily and he thanked the media outlet for it.

“I thank Navbharat for sharing the photo. This is a photo when people from Nagpur were headed for Ayodhya. Photographer Shankar Mahakalkar had captured the moment,” he said.

“…many old memories were revived through this photo on the eve of the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” he said.