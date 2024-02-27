Din in Maharashtra council as BJP blames Sharad Pawar for activist Jarange's aggressive comments

Mumbai: BJP leader Praveen Darekar on Tuesday took a dim view in the Maharashtra legislative council of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's aggressive comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought to blame senior politician Sharad Pawar for it.

Members of the opposition parties objected to this, leading to din in the House and its adjournment for five minutes.

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Sunday, Jarange alleged Fadnavis was trying to kill him. The activist also said he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.