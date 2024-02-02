JOIN US
maharashtra

Dog killed in blast after biting explosives thrown in open in Maharashtra's Thane

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Shahapur on Wednesday night, the official said.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 04:19 IST

Thane: A dog died after it bit an explosive device, which was probably meant for hunting, thrown in the open in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at a farmhouse in Shahapur on Wednesday night, the official said.

The watchman of the farmhouse, Balu Damu Mahalunge (50), told the police a dog that stayed on the premises returned from outside carrying some object in its mouth.

The dog bit the object which exploded and killed the animal, he said. The watchman also told the police that another dog that lives at the farmhouse was injured earlier after biting into something that it had brought in from outside, the official said.

It is suspected that the explosive devices were left in the open, possibly intended for hunting wild animals.

The Shahapur police on Thursday registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle or an animal) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), he added.

(Published 02 February 2024, 04:19 IST)
MaharashtraThaneDogExplosive

