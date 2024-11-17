Dog with head stuck in plastic jar rescued after a week in Maharashtra's Thane

<p>Thane: A stray dog, whose head was trapped in a plastic jar for nearly a week, has been rescued in Maharashtra's Thane district, a representative of an animal welfare body said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The canine's head had got stuck in the jar while it was searching for water in a residential society near Dombivli town.</p>.<p>Local resident Kaeed Kachwala noticed the dog's plight and reached out to the Plant & Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) through their social media handle.</p>.<p>PAWS founder Dr Nilesh Bhanage then coordinated with a dog catching team of civic authorities.</p>.Man held for attacking friend over cigarette in Thane district.<p>A team of five rescuers reached the spot on Saturday and carefully removed the jar from the head of the dog named 'Adishi', Bhanage said.</p>.<p>The animal was then taken to a civic veterinary centre for treatment.</p>.<p>The canine is recovering. Once its health stabilises, it would be vaccinated against rabies and released, Bhanage said.</p>.<p>The animal welfare body appealed to the people to take proactive steps to protect animals by placing water bowls for birds and stray animals, especially during dry seasons.</p>.<p>It also highlighted the importance of reducing the use of plastic and recycling it to prevent such incidents. </p>