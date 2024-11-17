Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Dog with head stuck in plastic jar rescued after a week in Maharashtra's Thane

The canine's head had got stuck in the jar while it was searching for water in a residential society near Dombivli town.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 04:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 04:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us