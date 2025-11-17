Menu
Don't cross 50% reservation limit in local body elections: Supreme Court to Maharashtra government

The SC said, 'If the plea is that nomination has begun and the court should stay its hand, then we will stay the elections. Don't test the powers of this court.'
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 12:02 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 12:02 IST
