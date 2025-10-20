Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

DRI seizes Chinese-origin firecrackers at Maharashtra port

The 40-foot container, originating from China and destined for ICD Ankleshwar, was declared as carrying 'leggings'
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 14:21 IST
MaharashtraMaharashtra NewsSmugglingfirecrackers

Follow us on :

Follow Us