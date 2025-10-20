<p>Mumbai: Amid the renewed Swadeshi call, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a sophisticated smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of Chinese-origin fireworks and firecrackers into India.</p><p>As part of the Operation Fire Trail, DRI officers and staff intercepted a 40-foot container at Nhava Sheva port in Raigad district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, originating from China and destined for ICD Ankleshwar, which was declared as carrying “leggings”.</p><p>A detailed examination revealed 46,640 pieces of concealed firecrackers/ fireworks hidden behind a superficial layer of garments at the front. </p><p>The entire consignment, valued at Rs 4.82 crore, was seized.</p><p>Subsequent searches led to the recovery of documents revealing the modus operandi of the smuggling syndicate, and the arrest of a key person behind it from Veraval in Gujarat.</p><p>The import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’ under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid licences from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation under the Explosives Rules, 2008.</p><p>The unlawful import of such hazardous goods poses grave risks to public safety, national security, critical port infrastructure, and the wider shipping and logistics chain.</p><p>The DRI remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public from hazardous contraband and uphold the integrity of the country’s trade and security ecosystem, by detecting and dismantling such organised smuggling networks.</p>