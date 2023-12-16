DRPPL says Dharavi redevelopment project awarded to Adani Group by previous MVA govt in open bidding

"It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the MVA government, which demitted office at the end of June 2022. The finalised conditions, including the obligations and incentives, which were known to all the bidders, have not been changed for the awardee post the tendering process. Hence, it is wrong to claim that any special benefits have been given to the awardee."

Redevelopment of Dharavi aims at converting the world's largest slum into a modern city hub and resettling its 1 million residents.