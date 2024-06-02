DY Patil University and Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Joy of Giving conduct Cleanup Drive

This initiative, based on the theme ‘Dharti ki Awaaz,’ aimed to inspire a deeper, more mindful approach to environmental stewardship, the organisers said.

The event saw participation from the next generation of students from DY Patil University, Nerul. In total, 300 participants came together to contribute to this cause.

Founded by Rajlakshmi Patil, D-CAL is dedicated to tackling climate change by encouraging student participation, engagement, and community-inclusive actions. Their commitment to environmental action is a testament to their mission of creating lasting and positive change.

Joining them was the newly established Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai - Joy of Giving. This dynamic team, led by their President, Mahesh Gera, is composed of passionate individuals from diverse fields, all committed to making a meaningful impact on society and the community at large. Their efforts span multiple fronts, united by the core principle of the Joy of Giving.

NatConnect Foundation requested NMMC to put up dustbins around the lake for the convenience of the visitors who keep throwing plastic wrappers, bottles and other used items.

The cleanup drive was supported by various authorities such as NMMC, the Forest Department, NRI Coastal Police, and the Mangrove Cell, as well as communities like NMEPS and Environment Life . Sandeep Sareen and Anupam Verma of Mani Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NEMPS), Dharmesh Barai of Environment Life guided the teams in fulfilling the task of cleaning up the lake area.

A large number of non-biodegradable idols of gods and goddesses were collected during the drive and they were sent to the DY Patil’s Institute of Design and Creativity for refurbishing.

This mega initiative was more than just a cleanup drive. It aimed to cascade into a broader cleanup of our minds, consciousness, and behaviours regarding environmental preservation. By working together, the participants hope to make a difference and embark on a new beginning for a healthier planet.

The event was a resounding success, with all parties uniting to collect 450 kilograms of waste. This effort marks a significant step towards a cleaner, more mindful future.

This amazing and truly synchronous event also marked the arrival of the ever so enthusiastic team of Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai - Joy of Giving who have resolved to make a difference to the very ‘Joy of Giving’ in all walks of life with meaningful participation & collaboration with like minded institutions, communities & people & synergies that will make this truly sustainable.

Deputy municipal Commissioners Somnath Potare and Dr Ajay Gadade and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Shashikant Tandel also visited the Lake to encourage the cleanup drive.