Eco-friendly 'pyre' tech to be used at 9 crematoriums in Mumbai to reduce wood use, air pollution

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said it will use eco-friendly 'pyre creation system' technology at nine crematoriums in the metropolis to reduce wood usage and air pollution.

Several crematoriums in Mumbai have been identified for the use of briquettes/pellets biomass as alternative fuel for the cremation of bodies instead of wood.

While avoiding degradation of the environment, it also helps in reducing air pollution and saving the environment, a civic release said on Monday.

"As compared to 350-400 kilograms of wood required for cremation, only 100-125 kg of pellet biomass is being used in this technology. Therefore, an average 250 kg of wood will be saved in each cremation process. The method has been in use at a crematorium in Sion since 2020 as a pilot project," it said.

Due to the special design of the cremation furnace, minimum wood is used in the combustion process and as a result it helps to reduce pollution, the release said.

The technology will be used at crematoriums in Bhoiwada, Wadala, Reay Road, Vikhroli, Govandi, Chembur, Borivali and Goregaon, it said.

Presently, 10 crematoriums in the city have electric and 18 have gas cremation facilities, the BMC release added.