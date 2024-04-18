ED attaches Raj Kundra's properties worth Rs 98 cr under PMLA

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 98 crore, including a bungalow in Pune and equity shares, of actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra as part of a money laundering investigation.

The case pertains to cheating of investor funds through use of Bitcoins.

The attached properties include residential flat in Juhu (Mumbai) presently in the name of Shetty and residential bungalow in Pune and equity shares in the name of Kundra, the federal agency said in a statement.

A provisional attachment order has been issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these properties worth Rs 97.79 crore, it said.