Efforts on to bring bodies back of 4 medical students who drowned in Russia, says Jalgaon Collector

Jalgaon Collector Ayush Prasad said that efforts are underway to bring the bodies as per the international protocols.

“A very unfortunate incident has come to light in which five students have drowned in a river near St.Petersburg in Russia, of which one student's life has been saved by the authorities in Russia and four students have died. One body has been recovered and search operations for three other bodies are going on. We, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, contacted the embassy in Russia and the consular general office in St. Petersburg,” said Prasad.