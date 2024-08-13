Efforts on to nab three accused involved in death of girl due to dog's fall in Thane, say police

Thane: More than a week after a pet dog fell on a four-year-old girl from the terrace of a building in Maharashtra's Thane, which resulted in her death, efforts are on to trace three more accused in connection with the incident, police said on Tuesday.

The police arrested the pet owner following the incident on August 6 and are on the lookout for his father and siblings who were involved in breeding dogs, an official said.

A four-year-old girl walking with her mother died after a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a building in the Mumbra area.