Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha booked under POCSO Act for 'obscene' scenes involving minors on ALTBalaji

<p>A case has been filed against Indian film producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing obscene scenes involving minor girls in an episode of one of their OTT shows. </p><p>The purported scenes were part of an episode of the Kapoors'-owned subscription based video on demand platform ALTBalaji show titled <em>Gandi Baat.</em> </p><p>Mumbai Police has said that a case has been registered against the production house Balaji Telefilm Limited, Kapoor, and her mother at the HB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act.</p><p>The scenes reportedly were streamed on ALTBalaji between February 2021 and April 2021 but reports said the particular episode is currently not being aired. </p>