Even Mahatma Gandhi halted agitations: BJP asks Manoj Jarange Patil to stop dharna

<p>Mumbai: Saying that even Mahatma Gandhi halted agitations at times, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye asked Manoj Jarange Patil to stop the agitation while reiterating the party’s position that the Maratha community should get reservation without affecting the OBC quota.</p><p>Upadhye said that the Maha Yuti dispensation has accepted most of the demands of the Maratha community and they will have 10 per cent reservation. </p>.Marathas and Kunbis are the same: Jarange-Patil.<p>“For every agitation to succeed, some give-and-take is necessary. Sometimes, one must pause. Even Mahatma Gandhi halted agitations at times. A 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community has now been implemented,” he said. </p><p>In the wake of the fast-unto-death being undertaken by Jarange Patil at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Upadhye said, “Now is the time to stop. Most of your demands have been fulfilled by the Maha Yuti government. The remaining issue is about securing reservation from the OBC quota. The BJP’s stance is clear: the Maratha community should get reservation without affecting the OBC quota.”</p><p>He also advised Jarange-Patil to question the stance of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi which comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).</p><p>“Ask those who claim to stand with you—Sharad Pawar, and Congress—what their stance is on this matter. Uddhav Thackeray, lacking much knowledge on this issue, will likely stay silent, but these MVA leaders are just beating around the bush. Instead of resolving the Maratha reservation issue, the three parties in MVA want to keep two communities fighting for their political gain,” he said and asked the protestors to cooperate with the government. </p>