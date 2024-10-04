Ex-cricketer Salil Ankola's mother found dead; injuries may be self-inflicted, say cops

<p>Pune: Former cricketer Salil Ankola's mother was found dead in her Pune flat on Friday with her throat slit, a police official said, adding the injuries prima facie look "self inflicted". </p><p>The body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area in the afternoon, the official said.</p><p> "The incident came to light after her maid came to the flat and then alerted relatives after no one answered the door," he said. </p><p>"When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. Prima facie, it looks like the injuries are self-inflicted. However, we are probing the case from all angles," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandip Singh Gill. </p><p>The former cricketer also posted on Instagram.</p>.<p>She was suffering from some mental ailment, Gill added. Salil Ankola played one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997. The fast-medium bowler later acted in films and TV serials.</p>