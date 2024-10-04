Home
Ex-cricketer Salil Ankola's mother found dead; injuries may be self-inflicted, say cops

'When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with her throat slit,' police said. The body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area in Pune.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 14:32 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 14:32 IST
