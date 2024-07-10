Explained | How the Mumbai police nabbed Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah, accused in Worli hit-and-run case

A mistake of switching on a mobile phone for 15 minutes led to the arrest of Mihir Shah, the son of a prominent Shiv Sena leader, after investigations went on for two days.

The 24-year-old, who had managed to evade the police since the accident on Sunday morning, was finally arrested from Virar near Mumbai.

The luxury car driven by Mihir allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

Mihir Shah then fled from Kala Nagar area leaving his car and driver behind in an auto rickshaw, and reached his woman friend's residence in suburban Goregaon, PTI reported citing police officials.