<p>Mumbai: Farmers demanding complete loan waiver in Nagpur blocked an arterial road and staged rail roko on Wednesday even as the Maharashtra government expressed willingness to engage in negotiations to simmer out the crisis.</p><p>Over two days, the farmers blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44). Around noon, they also squatted on the railway tracks.</p><p>The Maha Elgar Morcha from Amravati to Nagpur, was spearheaded by former legislator and activist Bacchu Kadu.</p><p>“For many days, we have been demanding loan waivers and other farmer-related issues from the government through protests, memorandums, and guiding meetings in every possible way. But the government has deliberately turned a blind eye to these demands,” said Kadu, a former minister, who had in the past been associated with the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Maha Yuti.</p><p>"For many days, we have been demanding loan waivers and other farmer-related issues from the government through protests, memorandums, and guiding meetings in every possible way. But the government has deliberately turned a blind eye to these demands. Today, farmers, agricultural laborers, workers, differently-abled people, fishermen, and shepherd brothers from across Maharashtra have made history in Nagpur. With our strength, the streets of Nagpur have been completely brought to a standstill today,” said Kadu.</p>.Farmers protest 'forcible' land acquisition in Doddaballapur.<p>“This fight is no longer just about a few people — it is the fight of the entire Maharashtra,” he said.</p><p>Incidentally, Nagpur, the geographical centre of India, is the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>The demands of Kadu includes farmers' loan waiver, guaranteed prices for farm produce, honorarium for the differently-abled, and just rights for shepherds and fishermen.</p><p>The farmers morcha have support of CPI (M) Maharashtra State Secretary Ajit Nawale, Ajit Nawale, Mahadev Jankar, and Raju Shetti Mahadev Jankar, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, farmers leaders and former MLA Wamanrao Chatap.</p><p>State Agriculture Minister Dattatreya Barne has said that the government is willing to talk to the farmers.</p><p>Senior BJP leader and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is expected to reach out to Kadu and other leaders.</p><p>Earlier this month, Maharashtra Fadnavis, after a Cabinet decision, announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state.</p>