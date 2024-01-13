'Feels disrespectful, myopic': Hansal Mehta on Omar Abdullah's criticism of show filmed in J&K Assembly complex

In his post on X, Abdullah had said, 'The true face of 'the mother of democracy', where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas.”

He said it was a “shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat and governed, to this sorry state of affairs”.