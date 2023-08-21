Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire destroys powerloom factory in Thane; no casualty reported

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot. Local disaster cell representatives also reached the spot.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 05:56 IST

Follow Us

A major fire broke out in a powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Monday, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, the fire official from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said, adding the stock of raw material, finished goods and the machinery were completely destroyed.

The blaze erupted at around 3:15 am in the powerloom unit located in Khoni village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi town, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot. Local disaster cell representatives also reached the spot.

The blaze was brought under control at around 8:30 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 05:56 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraFireThane

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT