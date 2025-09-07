Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire erupts in 24-storey building in Mumbai; no casualties

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted around 3 pm on the seventh floor of New Janakalyan Society at Shanti Nagar in Dahisar East, an official said.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 12:23 IST
India NewsMaharashtraFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us