<p>Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in the western suburbs here on Sunday afternoon, civic officials said.</p>.<p>There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted around 3 pm on the seventh floor of New Janakalyan Society at Shanti Nagar in Dahisar East, an official said.</p>.<p>The firefighting efforts are underway, he said.</p>.<p>The official said that the high-rise was smoke-logged, posing difficulties for firefighters.</p>.<p>At least seven fire engines and other emergency response vehicles were at the spot, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. </p>