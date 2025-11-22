<p>Mumbai: Suburban train services along the Western Railway were briefly affected during the day because of an incident of fire along the tracks in Dharavi in Mumbai on Saturday.</p><p>The fire has been doused and railway services have commenced, according to officials of the Western Railway (WR) and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). </p><p>The fire was reported on hutments in the Narang Compound off the 60-Feet Road in Dharavi. </p>.Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.32 against US dollar in early trade.<p>The fire was reported around 1230 hrs in the hutment between Mahim and Bandra stations. </p><p>A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. </p><p>As the fire is very close to the railway tracks, local train services between Bandra and Mahim on the Harbour line have been temporarily suspended.</p><p>The services have now been restored. </p>