Fire near Dharavi tracks briefly disrupts Western Railway services

The fire was reported around 1230 hrs in the hutment between Mahim and Bandra stations.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 12:14 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 12:14 IST
