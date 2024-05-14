Firing at Salman Khan's home: Accused held in Haryana sent to Mumbai Police custody till May 22

Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday remanded a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, arrested in connection with firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence last month, to the custody of Mumbai Police till May 22.

The accused, identified as Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was apprehended by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his home town on Monday evening, an official said.

After being brought to Mumbai, Singh was produced before a special MCOCA court here.

The police sought his remand for 14 days on the ground that the probe was at an initial stage and a thorough investigation was needed to ascertain the role of the accused in the case.