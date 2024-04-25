Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Cops arrest 2 more from Punjab who supplied weapons to shooters

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two persons in Punjab in connection with the recent firing outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai, an official said. Subhash Chander (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) had provided weapon and cartridges to the shooters on March 15, the police official said.

Both were arrested by a Crime Branch team and are being flown to Mumbai, the official said. Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Thursday extended the police custody till April 29 of two men arrested in connection with the firing outside the Bollywood actor’s residence in upscale Bandra.