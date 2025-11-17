Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Family member held in ‘digital arrest’ for two days: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni

Speaking at a press conference with city Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other film personalities, Nagarjuna said the perpetrators vanished quickly once the police intervened.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 12:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 12:52 IST
India NewsCrimeTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us