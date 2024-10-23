Five advocates elevated as additional judges of Bombay HC

<p>New Delhi: Five advocates were on Wednesday elevated as additional judges of the Bombay High Court, the law ministry said.</p><p>Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on September 24. In a separate resolution on the same day, the collegium had recommended names of four other advocates for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.</p><p>The five appointed as additional judges on Wednesday are Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi and Advait Mahendra Sethna.</p>.Muslim men can register more than one marriage as their personal laws permit multiple wedlocks: Bombay High Court.<p>Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges. </p>