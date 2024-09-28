Five baby Caiman crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; two passengers held

Mumbai: Two passengers were caught allegedly attempting to smuggle baby Caiman crocodiles at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, a Customs official said on Saturday.

The air intelligence unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs intercepted two passengers who had arrived on a Vistara flight from Bangkok (Thailand) late Friday night, the official said.

Five baby reptiles were found concealed in toothpaste boxes in their hand luggage, he said.