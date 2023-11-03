JOIN US
Five injured in fire at pharma company in Maharashtra's Raigad

The blaze erupted around 10:30 am at the company in the Mahad MIDC area, after which drums containing chemicals on the premises exploded, an official said.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 09:40 IST

Mumbai: Five persons were injured after a fire broke out and led to a blast at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 10:30 am at the company in the Mahad MIDC area, after which drums containing chemicals on the premises exploded, an official said.

Workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident. Five of them sustained serious burns and were rushed to a hospital, he said.

Police and fire brigade vehicles reached the scene and started the firefighting and rescue operations, which are still underway, the official said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

(Published 03 November 2023, 09:40 IST)
