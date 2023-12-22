JOIN US
india

Five vehicles damaged in road accident in Thane; no injuries

No one was injured in the incident that took place near the Anand Signal on the busy carriageway on Thursday.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 05:37 IST

Thane: Five vehicles were damaged in an accident on the Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place near the Anand Signal on the busy carriageway on Thursday, he said.

Two trucks, a car, an autorickshaw and one two-wheeler were involved in the accident, said Thane civic body’s Chief of the Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi.

Officials did not elaborate on how the accident took place. The Kasarvadavali police are probing into the matter, they said.

(Published 22 December 2023, 05:37 IST)
