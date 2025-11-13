<p>Mumbai: India’s food and dining industry is in the midst of a creative transformation, one defined by storytelling, experimentation, and a growing emotional connection with consumers. From embracing change and omnichannel dining to building brands rooted in authenticity and narrative, the country’s leading chefs and entrepreneurs are reimagining how India eats and experiences food.</p><p>“Food is no longer confined to out-of-home experiences. It now travels – to homes, offices, highways, even through quick commerce. The future of food service will be defined by how ready we are for this multi-format reality,” said Chef <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjeev-kapoor">Sanjeev Kapoor</a>. </p><p>The India Food Forum 2025, organised by IMAGES Group at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, offered greater insight of the transformation. </p>.Mumbai's Gorai to emerge as tourism hub.<p>Rahul Akerkar, Creative and Culinary Director, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, shared a fine- dining perspective, focusing on intent and emotional resonance. “The beauty of food lies in diversity, not standardisation. People can recognise what’s made with heart and passion,” he said. “We’re not in the business of recipes, we’re in the business of perception and emotion. Authenticity is about being true to your cuisine and your craft.”</p><p>Chef Saransh Goila, Co-Founder, Goila Butter Chicken, spoke about the power of storytelling in building food brands. “Your brand is your story, and your story is your content. What made our butter chicken stand out wasn’t just the recipe, it was the belief and the story behind it,” he said.</p><p>Sagar J Daryani, Co-Founder & CEO, Wow! Momo Hospitality, reflected on how India’s food industry mirrors the country’s youthful energy. “From cloud kitchens to cult brands, from nostalgia-driven dining to new-age experiments — India’s food story is evolving at lightning speed,” he said. “We are not just eating differently; we’re expressing ourselves differently through food. This is India’s moment, the right industry, the right time, the right country.”</p><p>Sid Marchant, Co-Founder, Good Flippin’ Burgers, discussed how operational consistency drives customer loyalty. “Delivering a uniform experience across India — a continent in itself — is no easy feat,” he said. “We invested early in automation and process design to make quality non-negotiable. Consistency builds trust, and trust builds enduring brands.”</p><p>Focusing on customer culture, Amit Bagga, Co-Founder & CEO, Daryaganj Hospitality, said, “Everyone told me opening a butter chicken restaurant in Delhi was madness. But we succeeded because we focused on what others weren’t doing right and created a culture of customer obsession. For us, the customer is God — and our teams live that value daily.”</p><p>Speaking on the human side of hospitality, Deepa Hall, Senior Vice President – F&B Retail, Reliance Brands Limited, said, “We say we’re in the food business, but we’re really in the people business. You can have every SOP in the world, but it’s the person who chooses to follow it that defines success. Employees are our real capital, and nurturing them drives everything else.”</p><p>Taking the conversation into purpose and inclusion, Alina Alam, Founder & CEO, Mitti Café, shared her journey of building India’s largest chain of cafés run entirely by adults with disabilities. “Every meal served is a story of inclusion and dignity,” she said. “From a single umbrella table, our team has now served over two crore meals — each one challenging perceptions and celebrating ability.”</p><p>Representing India’s regional culinary strength, Raghavendra Rao, Founder & CEO, Rameshwaram Café, spoke about celebrating traditional Indian flavours with a modern vision. “The dosa isn’t a new invention – it’s an old classic reborn for a new world,” he said. “From ragi to pesarattu, every variety carries a story worth sharing. Our goal is to take the essence of Indian tradition global while keeping its authenticity intact.”</p>