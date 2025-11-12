Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Rishabh Pant back in full flow as India step up nets ahead of South Africa opening Test

He scored 90 in a winning chase in the opening 'A' Test and a 65 in the second game despite being retired hurt on 17.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 15:33 IST
Sports NewsCricketSouth AfricaRishabh Pant

Follow us on :

Follow Us