india maharashtra

Former BJP MP Harishchandra Chavan passes away

Chavan was ailing since a long time and was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 07:10 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 07:10 IST
