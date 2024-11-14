Former BJP MP Harishchandra Chavan passes away

<p>Nashik: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> MP Harishchandra Chavan died at his residence in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.</p>.<p>He was 74.</p>.<p>Chavan was ailing since a long time and was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago.</p>.<p>He breathed his last at around 6 am at his home in College Road area here, the sources said.</p>.After Karnataka bypolls, Congress and BJP shift focus to Maharashtra Lingayat belt.<p>Chavan was a three-term Member of Parliament. He won on the BJP's ticket in 2004 from Malegaon Lok Sabha seat and in 2009 and 2014 from Dindori constituency in Nashik district.</p>.<p>He had earlier also served as an MLA in the state.</p>.<p>Chavan is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.</p>.<p>His mortal remains have been kept at his residence for people to pay their last respects.</p>.<p>The funeral will be held at his native Pratapgarh village in Surgana taluka of the district in the evening, the sources added. </p>