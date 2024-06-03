Former BrahMos scientist gets lifer for leaking info to ISI

Mumbai: Nearly six years after he was caught passing on strategic and sensitive information to Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a court in Nagpur on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Nishant Agarwal, a former junior scientist, who worked for the BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd.

Agarwal, then in his twenties, was accused of leaking technical information about the supersonic BrahMos missile, which is a collaborative project of India and Russia.

In October 2018, he was arrested by a team of Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police and Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad.