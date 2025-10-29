Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Former MLA Bacchu Kadu gives Maharashtra government time till Wednesday noon for decision as farmers demand loan waiver

Besides, he had also expressed willingness to talk to the government if representatives meet them.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 04:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 04:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtrafarmersNagpurLoan waiver

Follow us on :

Follow Us