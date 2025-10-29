<p>Mumbai: As farmers continue to camp in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> for the second day demanding complete loan waiver under the leadership of former MLA Bacchu Kadu, the traffic movement from the geographical centre of India was affected on Wednesday. </p><p>The farmers reached Nagpur around 1700 hrs on Tuesday evening. </p><p>Kadu has given time till 1200 hrs noon on Wednesday for the government to decide on loan waiver. </p><p>Besides, he had also expressed willingness to talk to the government if representatives meet them. </p>.Maharashtra to host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Traffic from Nagpur to Hyderabad, Jabalpur and Chandrapur was affected, according to reports reaching here. </p><p>A few days days ago, Bacchu Bhau, as he is popularly known, started in a tractor from Amravati for the Maha Elgar Morcha and then traversed through Wardha with thousands of farmers</p><p>Incidentally, Nagpur is the hometown of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p><p>The demands of Kadu includes farmers' loan waiver, guaranteed prices for farm produce, honorarium for the differently-abled, and just rights for shepherds and fishermen. </p><p>The leaders have support of CPI (M) Maharashtra State Secretary Ajit Nawale, Ajit Nawale, Mahadev Jankar, and Raju Shetti Mahadev Jankar, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, farmers leaders and former MLA Wamanrao Chatap.</p>